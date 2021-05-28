Letter: The Geniu$ of Gov. Ducey

Most of us want to leave a workplace better than it was when we joined. That goal impacts our strategic thinking, especially as our departure approaches.
While our governor claims attracting companies to Arizona is a top priority, the flat tax he has proposed guarantees that our public schools will remain among the very worst in the nation. Gov. Ducey is a smart enough guy; he must know that lousy schools do not attract vibrant companies.
So maybe leaving his job "better off" is not about us, but about himself. These tax cuts will help the governor retain his considerable wealth and enhance his reputation with the country club set he is about to rejoin. The tax cuts do nothing to help the state of Arizona, but for the governor and his pals, what a farewell gift!
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.