 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Geniu$ of Gov. Ducey
View Comments

Letter: The Geniu$ of Gov. Ducey

  • Comments

Most of us want to leave a workplace better than it was when we joined. That goal impacts our strategic thinking, especially as our departure approaches.

While our governor claims attracting companies to Arizona is a top priority, the flat tax he has proposed guarantees that our public schools will remain among the very worst in the nation. Gov. Ducey is a smart enough guy; he must know that lousy schools do not attract vibrant companies.

So maybe leaving his job "better off" is not about us, but about himself. These tax cuts will help the governor retain his considerable wealth and enhance his reputation with the country club set he is about to rejoin. The tax cuts do nothing to help the state of Arizona, but for the governor and his pals, what a farewell gift!

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Local-issues

Letter: Voter ID

I have voted by mail for many years. This year I messed up and had to vote in person. Cudos to the election workers, it was quick and simple. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News