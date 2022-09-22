 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Goldwater Institute vs Barry Goldwater

Barry Goldwater, conservative US Senator, said, “I believe in democracy and the separation of church and state.” Yet MAGA is using your tax money to push THEIR religion into schools, controlling your private life. Americans lose separation between church and state, and reproductive rights. Goldwater said “A woman has a right to an abortion… That's a decision that's up to the pregnant woman, not up to…do-gooders or the Religious Right.”

Goldwater said, “The conservative movement is founded on the simple tenet that people have the right to live life as they please as long as they don't hurt anyone else in the process.” MAGA “freedom” from vaccinations jeopardizes public health. It is causing the return of contagious diseases like polio and measles. MAGA extremists infect parents with baseless fears about “grooming”, CRT, and ban books. American children lose.

The Goldwater Institute Board members donate to the Freedom Club PAC supporting MAGA extremist candidates like Rachel Jones, Justine Wadsack, and Cory McGarr. But they would have censored Goldwater himself.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

