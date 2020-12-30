Letter: The Goodbye to Sumlin is Long Overdue

A good friend, of over 50 years, played football at Texas A & M and is a member of their "Old Grads" association. At the time Sumlin was offered a contract at the U of A he was astounded. He could not believe that the U of A did not properly vet Sumlin's history with A& M and its multimillion payoff to him. His wise words to us were "Just wait!!" Sure enough now the U of A is in the position of adding more millions to Sumlin who should never have even been considered for the head coach position. When we called our friend to tell him that Sumlin was fired his reaction was laughter, lots of laughter.
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.