Letter: The GOP Effort To End The Vote Is Stupid

I just read a letter in today's (May 4) paper. The reader said the GOP plan to put code numbers on ballots so the voter can track his ballot being counted will ensure ballot security. I want to point out that any Pima County voter who votes by mail can already track their mail-in ballot all the way through the vote-counting process. If you vote by mail you can track online when your ballot is received, opened, and counted. If this is really an important task, the obvious answer is not to change the whole system but to encourage people to vote by mail.

It seems the entire GOP is trying to make it as hard as possible to not only vote but to ensure the entire voting system is broken. I guess it is a lot easier to steal elections if you corrupt the voting process first.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

