Letter: THE GOP RIGHT WING GOV.
This governor is instituting another scam on us. HIs issues with the border in league with Texas screaming about the mess at the border and the need for more cops joining this parade is just one more pr stunt by the gop to scream fire in the theater as they do to raise money and declare disaster.

The Governor ought to be more interested in fires and not increasing tax cuts for himself and other wealthy folks at the expense of our school kids. a pox on him and his crooked senators in the legislature.Voters in this state best get present to the dangers these Republicans are to our future as a democratic society.

Donald Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

