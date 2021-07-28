 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Governor and the Legislature Ignore the Arizona Constituion
View Comments

Letter: The Governor and the Legislature Ignore the Arizona Constituion

  • Comments

Recently Governor Ducey signed off on and the Arizona Legislature passed two laws that defy the Arizona Constitution. The first purports to limit the liability of nursing homes and assisted living facilities due to the pandemic. The law limits damages for acts unless they are willful and wanton. So the elderly who suffer "regular" neglect, isolation and abuses can't sue unless they can prove that what was done to them was in total disregard for the duties of a facility. The other law limits the liability of commercial gun sellers for harm caused by the weapons they sell but allows suits against weapon manufactures. Gun dealers can sell weapons to obviously unstable persons and numerous weapons and limitless amounts ammunition to one person. Article 18 Section 6 of the Arizona Constitution states: The right of action to recover damages for injuries shall never be abrogated and the amount recovered shall not be subject to any statutory limitation. Get a clue.

Robert Murray, attorney

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News