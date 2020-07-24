Letter: The Governor Does Not Care
The governor does not care about the citizens of Arizona as shown by his complete lack of leadership regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona reopened to soon, the Governor banned local governments from mandating the wearing of masks, and now wants to open schools way to early. He seems to follow the lead of the most ignorant person in the country about this pandemic, the President of the United States. Please, forget the President, do what is right for the people of Arizona. Your constituency here in Arizona does not have one of the highest rates of infection of

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

