Letter: The graduating class of 2020

The top 10 things people may not know about the graduating class of 2020:
The students are: 10. Hard working; 9. introspective; 8. talented; 7. multitaskers; 6. Uber tech-savvy; 5. tolerant; 4. serious; 3. going to inherit our debt; 2. going to have an up-hill struggle for jobs; 1. going to do just fine with the educational tools they have been given!
Mary Jo Swartzberg
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!