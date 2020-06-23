Letter: The graduating class of 2020
The top 10 things people may not know about the graduating class of 2020:

The students are: 10. Hard working; 9. introspective; 8. talented; 7. multitaskers; 6. Uber tech-savvy; 5. tolerant; 4. serious; 3. going to inherit our debt; 2. going to have an up-hill struggle for jobs; 1. going to do just fine with the educational tools they have been given!

Mary Jo Swartzberg

SaddleBrooke

