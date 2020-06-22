Letter: The Great Divide is the two party system

For over 200 years, politicians at every level (Fed., State, County and City) have been playing this game of gridlock and political feuding and funding. Now, with the pandemic, racism and actual firestorms, many are so tired of too much information and too much mis-information. Politicians, ratings happy news media and social media have tuned things upside down. Our local Democratic Mayor spends a lot of her time going against the grain of our GOP Gov. For example, the over-reaction to the reopening restaurant standards makes it overly difficult for many to make it (and some won't). The masks rules will put pressure on our short staffed TPD to enforce and make
life harder to an already pandemic fatigued public. Someone please tell Ms. Romero to listen to the people of Tucson, instead of trying to run Pima C. and the State too.
Paul Discher
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
