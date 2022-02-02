 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Green Party and Sinema
Letter: The Green Party and Sinema

Isn't it ironical that Senator Sinema began her political career as a member of the Arizona Green Party! Today she remains a member of the Green Party from her trip to Europe to collect Green from European contributors to a million dollars or more from the Pharma companies. She's against lowering the prices of drugs and think about her blocking the Right To Vote....you know, the one in the constitution? I'll bet there. are millions of Green pouring in from the Republican Party. Yes, She's proud member to the Green Party once again. A perfect example of Citizen's United and its contribution to pay for play.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

