 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Grimm Numbers Just Keep Climbing
View Comments

Letter: The Grimm Numbers Just Keep Climbing

  • Comments

There was more than a little irony in the October 21st edition of the Star that the headline "Ducey Calls Tucson Vax Rule Illegal" was placed directly above the daily toll of Covid-19 in Arizona. I have no idea what the Governor's motivation is, whether it is appealing to Trump's anti-vax base, or a just plain mean sprit, but his handling of this public health crisis has been abysmal. I don't know for sure, but I bet the Ducey family have received their shots, just like the anti-vax hosts of Fox News where vaccination is mandatory. Whatever Ducey's motivation, the ghastly and deadly numbers of new cases and deaths just keeps going up and up every day.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Local-issues

Letter: Affordable housing

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country du…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News