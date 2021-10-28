Letter: The Grimm Numbers Just Keep Climbing

There was more than a little irony in the October 21st edition of the Star that the headline "Ducey Calls Tucson Vax Rule Illegal" was placed directly above the daily toll of Covid-19 in Arizona. I have no idea what the Governor's motivation is, whether it is appealing to Trump's anti-vax base, or a just plain mean sprit, but his handling of this public health crisis has been abysmal. I don't know for sure, but I bet the Ducey family have received their shots, just like the anti-vax hosts of Fox News where vaccination is mandatory. Whatever Ducey's motivation, the ghastly and deadly numbers of new cases and deaths just keeps going up and up every day.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.