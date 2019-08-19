On Sunday 8/11 in Jonathan Hoffman's opinion about the Rosemont Mine as it relates to National Forests. He claims the National Forests are "industrial diamonds", implying that national forests are primarily intended for commodity use. Like so many people writing opinions, Mr. Hoffman fails to be fully informed on the history, purpose and intent, of the establishment of the National Forests. I suggest he reads the book: The Origins of The National Forest, edited by Harold K Steen, 1992. When one looks at the establishment of the National Forests, one thing is clear. These are public lands established for all the people of the United States. While they are important to todays economy, focusing on the economics would only be part of the story. The national forests help Americans define how they perceive their country - to enjoy "purple mountains majesty". The fact that we as a Nation decided over a century ago to keep these lands under federal dominion shows just how important we believed these lands to be.
Mark Sensibaugh
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.