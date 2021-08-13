Letter: The Holy Quran

National Book Lover’s Day is celebrated on August 9th of every year. Its main purpose is to encourage people to spend the day reading.
The Holy Quran urges its readers to seek knowledge and to pray to God and ask that they be given an increase of knowledge. It is through knowledge, awareness, and connection with God that man can come to believe in His existence to such a degree of certainty as to be able to avoid the temptation to commit sin and do wrong to themselves and others.
It is not difficult for a reasonable and just person to understand that the purpose of a Book of God is to lead people to God, and to make them believe in Him as a certainty, and to stop them from committing sin by impressing the majesty and awe of God upon their hearts. Of what use is a book which cannot cleanse a heart, nor can bestow such pure and perfect understanding as should make one hate sin?
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
