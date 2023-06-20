As I drive around the city, I've become aware that the number of homeless people on the street has increased dramatically since the start of COVID. Although I don't have the answer, I sure would like to be part of the solution. It seems to me that it is time to do something for the homeless before it is too late. Why not start by soliciting volunteers from the populace to become advocates for homeless. This does not mean we continue with them living on the streets but rather find homes(?) for them. Not in the traditional sense but rather safe areas where shelters can be build or current unused structures can be used to house them. But this also means educating many of them on how to take care of themselves and the facilities provided for them. That's only part of the solution as there are many causes for living on the street, mental illness, cost of living issues to name a few. But we have to start somewhere.