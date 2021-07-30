 Skip to main content
Letter: The I-11 Corridor Comment Period
Letter: The I-11 Corridor Comment Period

Tim Steller's recent piece on the I-11 Corridor, and the fact that the top-billed proposal still sends it through Avra Valley, is right on target. Adding to all the issues he raised is the very limited time frame for comment. The Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement is open for comment only from July 16-August 16, 2021. Not nearly enough time for those with in-depth understanding of all of the ramifications to respond. And to release it during the summer at a time when many people are away? Oh, and the email sent out with the original notice for comment was incorrect. All of those comments bounced back to the senders.

We waited two years for this document to be released. Surely we all deserve the customary 90 days to look it over and comment. What's the rush?

Dorian Dodson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

