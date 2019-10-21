It’s official!!! The Republicans are modern day monarchist redcoats bowing to their majesty, Donald Trump, who they aid and abet to trample upon our laws and Constitution. Republican officials are blatantly violating their oath: to " ... “support and defend the Constitution…” It is a Republican monarchy threatening our Republic.
Of great import is the Declaration of Independence from the British monarchy that necessarily preceded the publishing of the Constitution ; Our Founders: “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.” Again, a further Declaration complaint so relevant in this hour: “He has forbidden his Governors {Moscow Mitch MConell} to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.”
Immediately impeach despot Trump. All Republican politician monarchists must be removed from office by whatever means available and legal.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.