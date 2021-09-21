 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Importance of creating of politicallly balanced districts
View Comments

Letter: The Importance of creating of politicallly balanced districts

  • Comments

The Independent Arizona Redistricting Commission (IRC) is currently drawing maps for state and federal legislative districts. Creating districts which strongly favor one political party results in the election of extremists. LD 11, where Republicans heavily outnumber Democrats, has repeatedly sent extremists to the Arizona Legislature. Qanon follower Mark Finchem, is a Trump endorsed promoter of the Big Lie and the “fraudit.” Recently resigned Rep Bret Roberts promoted legislation to prevent private businesses from adopting Covid work place safety requirements. Senator Vince Leach promotes public funding for private schools despite Arizonans' rejection of such programs. Leach also brags about passing a tax cut which heavily benefits the top 1% at the expense of the 99%. Because LD 11 Republicans far outnumber Democrats these legislators can be elected and reelected without having to consider the wishes of anyone but their far-right base. As a result, the voters of LD 11 are not being fairly represented. The IRC must avoid creating districts like LD11.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Su…

Local-issues

Letter: Maddening!

Last Saturday night I went to the Arizona Stadium expecting to see a football game and I’m sure there was one taking place but there was so mu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News