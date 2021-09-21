Letter: The Importance of creating of politicallly balanced districts

The Independent Arizona Redistricting Commission (IRC) is currently drawing maps for state and federal legislative districts. Creating districts which strongly favor one political party results in the election of extremists. LD 11, where Republicans heavily outnumber Democrats, has repeatedly sent extremists to the Arizona Legislature. Qanon follower Mark Finchem, is a Trump endorsed promoter of the Big Lie and the “fraudit.” Recently resigned Rep Bret Roberts promoted legislation to prevent private businesses from adopting Covid work place safety requirements. Senator Vince Leach promotes public funding for private schools despite Arizonans' rejection of such programs. Leach also brags about passing a tax cut which heavily benefits the top 1% at the expense of the 99%. Because LD 11 Republicans far outnumber Democrats these legislators can be elected and reelected without having to consider the wishes of anyone but their far-right base. As a result, the voters of LD 11 are not being fairly represented. The IRC must avoid creating districts like LD11.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.