RE: the March 26 article "Investing in early education now will pay dividends down the road."
I have been following the letters and editorials supporting the value of high quality early education. In my observation and from my knowledge of the research, as well as my experience as a cultural anthropologist who has lived and worked in many regions of the world, I have learned that children who receive high quality early education are far better equipped to succeed in school and into adulthood. Communities that support education from an early age prosper. Parents can work and contribute to their community, and the workforce develops the skills that will be needed in the 21st Century. I know that my representative (District 5) already leads the way, and I urge all the members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors to offer our children and our community these benefits by funding the Pima County Preschool Investment Program.
Mimi Nichter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.