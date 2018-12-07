Re: the Dec. 5 letter to the editor "First Michigan, now Arizona."
It's too bad the writer didn't subscribe to the Star and read it daily for several months before he moved to SaddleBrooke. If he had, he would have learned that the Legislature constantly ignores and overturns the will of the people. My advice: if you are making an expensive move, subscribe to the local newspapers and read them for a few months before you move; listen to local talk shows; use any means you can to find out about the area you want to move to.
Judy Francis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.