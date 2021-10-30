Letter: The Independent Redistricting Commission article of 10-27-21

Re: the Oct. 27 article "Pima GOP looks for a bigger say at Capitol."
I was glad to see the article about the progress of redistricting our state by the IRC. I have been following the hearings. I would like to add a few thoughts in response.
There have been over 100 map submissions by citizens, of which, to my knowledge, have not seen the light of day. Yet last week, Commissioner Mehl submitted the noted plan by the Arizona Leadership Council at the end of the day's session and it was adopted rather quickly.
I live on the far eastside of Tucson. My neighborhood would be linked to the foothills, Oro Valley, Marana & Saddlebrooke in order to fashion a GOP district. One of the criteria for the IRC is to respect Communities of Interest. My neighborhood has no connection to those communities. If I am being gerrymandered by the business community & the GOP please leave my neighborhood out of your game.
Our new congressional district will be linked to Casa Grande, Graham, Cochise and Greenlee Counties. None have any connection to my neighborhood.
Allan Rose
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.