Letter: The Independent Redistricting Commission is failing Pima County

Just how bad is LD17 map 10.0? Let me count the ways.
It does not meet the Compact and Contiguous requirement. It stretches from Saddlebrooke to Vail, crosses county boundaries, to include parts of Pinal and Pima, and crosses geographic boundaries to include two mountain ranges.
It does not meet the Communities of Interest requirement. Covering such a wide range, there are no shared school districts, water resources, parks, and recreation in common.
It does not meet the Competitive requirement. With Arizona voters equally divided among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, the deviation between parties should not exceed 3 to 4-points. Map 10.0 gives a 10-point advantage to Republican candidates, virtually eliminating all others from holding office.
Map 10.0 represents the kind of blatant gerrymandering the Commission was created to prevent.
If you find the Commission’s disregard of these requirements appalling, go to irc.az.gov to voice your complaint and offer your support for LD17 map 9.0 which meets them all.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.