Letter: The Inflation Reduction Act is now law – and that is incredibly good news for Arizonans.

The bill is the largest climate investment in U.S. history. It will help us make our homes and workplaces more comfortable and clean, and it will help us switch to home-grown renewable electricity to fuel our cars and trucks.

The law will also save us a lot of money. According to think-tank Rewiring America, a family of four living in Tuscon could access more than $18,000 in incentives through this bill for clean energy tools including an electric vehicle, a community solar subscription, a heat-pump air conditioner and water heater, and a home efficiency upgrade – saving about $1,500 per year on energy.

State leaders should maximize the benefits of this new law, and last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, by investing as much as possible in programs that will help residents and businesses save money and cut pollution. And we all should start planning now to take advantage of the incredible amounts of clean energy funding these new laws have unlocked.

Tyler Merriweather

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

