Letter: The Jan. 5, 2020 article on the redistricting panel

Re: the Jan. 5 article "As redistricting panel heads to the drawing board, Arizona braces for political monsoon."
According to this article, Arizona voters are one-third Republican, one-third Democrat and one-third Independent.
However, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed only Republicans and Independents to the appellate commission in charge of vetting candidates to the Independent Redistricting Commission.
Democrats, who make up one-third of voting Arizonans, are excluded from this important process.
This commission is responsible for overseeing the creation of fair voting districts and to put a stop to gerrymandering.
I can only view Gov. Ducey's appointments as a direct assault on the outcome of future voting districts and to ensure that districts continue to be drawn with gerrymandering in mind.
Joyce Bertschy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.