Letter: The Jan. 5, 2020 article on the redistricting panel

Re: the Jan. 5 article "As redistricting panel heads to the drawing board, Arizona braces for political monsoon."

According to this article, Arizona voters are one-third Republican, one-third Democrat and one-third Independent.

However, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed only Republicans and Independents to the appellate commission in charge of vetting candidates to the Independent Redistricting Commission.

Democrats, who make up one-third of voting Arizonans, are excluded from this important process.

This commission is responsible for overseeing the creation of fair voting districts and to put a stop to gerrymandering.

I can only view Gov. Ducey's appointments as a direct assault on the outcome of future voting districts and to ensure that districts continue to be drawn with gerrymandering in mind.

Joyce Bertschy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

