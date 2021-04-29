 Skip to main content
Letter: The kindness of a police officer
I took my elderly neighbor, I'm not so young myself, to the airport today and found that there was no airport assistance or curbside check-in. We had two 50lb suitcases, a carry-on, and needed a wheelchair. Officer Ralph Brown, with Tucson police and on duty at the airport, came to our rescue. He saw to it that we got the help we needed and I was able to get her checked in at the counter. Thanks to all at United Airlines but a special thanks to Officer Brown.

Ruth Hanon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

