Lane Santa Cruz has suggested that those who opposed the change of annexation at 36th/La Cholla represent a “loud minority.” In 2005, 800 neighbors successfully opposed a 225 housing development here. Jose Ibarra, supported constituents and called for the City to establish a fund to preserve open space—land catty corner was being preserved. In 2020, June-November, dedicated Westside neighbors collected 476 signatures from our richly diverse neighborhood. 472 people opposed removal of annexation and dense-packed development. 31 people wrote emails expressing opposition. These were sent to M&C 11/20/20 with documents outlining opposition reasons: the Tumamoc Area Plan, traffic, environment. On 2/8/2022 M&C (save two) voted to remove the annexation promising verbally to preserve some open space and include 14 units affordable housing: units now gone. LSC disrespects the people who worked long hours to make sure their neighbors’ views were heard. Vote for Miguel Ortega who respects community neighborhood activism.