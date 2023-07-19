Lane Santa Cruz has suggested that those who opposed the change of annexation at 36th/La Cholla represent a “loud minority.” In 2005, 800 neighbors successfully opposed a 225 housing development here. Jose Ibarra, supported constituents and called for the City to establish a fund to preserve open space—land catty corner was being preserved. In 2020, June-November, dedicated Westside neighbors collected 476 signatures from our richly diverse neighborhood. 472 people opposed removal of annexation and dense-packed development. 31 people wrote emails expressing opposition. These were sent to M&C 11/20/20 with documents outlining opposition reasons: the Tumamoc Area Plan, traffic, environment. On 2/8/2022 M&C (save two) voted to remove the annexation promising verbally to preserve some open space and include 14 units affordable housing: units now gone. LSC disrespects the people who worked long hours to make sure their neighbors’ views were heard. Vote for Miguel Ortega who respects community neighborhood activism.
Yvonne Reineke
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.