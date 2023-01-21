 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Last Resort

Building a desalinization plant in Mexico and moving water to the CAP canal northwest of Phoenix should be our last resort. Desalinization plants require a huge amount of energy. Building a desalinization plant in Mexico, the required power plant in Mexico, and the transmission line trough the Mexico and southeastern Arizona desert is a really bad idea. Currently that desert is being used by the Cartels to smuggle people and drugs into the US. The Desalinization plant, power plant, and transmission line will be constructed, operated, and maintained by Mexico. What could possibly go wrong?

Using highly treated waste water and storm water to supplement our CAP supply are easier and cheaper options to increase supply. Insentifying farmers to use new irrigation technology developed in Israel and encouraging cites with very high water use per capita, like Scottsdale to reduce water usage are positive steps. Finally, we need to address our states uncontrolled growth. If we really have a water shortage, why do we allow unconstrained growth? Insanity!

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

