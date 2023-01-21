Letter: The Last Resort

Building a desalinization plant in Mexico and moving water to the CAP canal northwest of Phoenix should be our last resort. Desalinization plants require a huge amount of energy. Building a desalinization plant in Mexico, the required power plant in Mexico, and the transmission line trough the Mexico and southeastern Arizona desert is a really bad idea. Currently that desert is being used by the Cartels to smuggle people and drugs into the US. The Desalinization plant, power plant, and transmission line will be constructed, operated, and maintained by Mexico. What could possibly go wrong?