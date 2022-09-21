Letter: The last straw

Last year, I was paying one amount monthly for the on-line subscription. In April it rose in cost, then again in June to the price rose. News and sports coverage are always a day late. By the time they are published, I have obtained that info elsewhere for free. I kept my subscription because of the Sunday edition and the daily puzzles. I enjoyed the daily cryptoquiz and the NY Times crossword. I also enjoyed looking for the many typos and errors in grammer, which were always good for a laugh. On the two occasions that I needed to call customer service, I was connected to a rep somewhere in Asia, which was frustrating because I could not understand their broken English. I will be cancelling my subscription at the end of the current period and spend my $20 elsewhere.