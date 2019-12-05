In the mid 1970's, Jay Taylor, who passed, at 81, this weekend, put Green Valley on the map and, as a competitor of his client, Fairfield Green Valley in charge of selling the Haven Villas, I relished in his brilliance because, through his catchy commercial with the jingle that ended with those incomparable song lyrics were " … That Green Valley Grin comes from living good again", we sold our Villas without very other little assistance.
Jay and the Fairfield team knew this and our commaradie in working together on many local projects (the joint creation of Green Valley Recreation), is but one is testament to the great American ethic of caring and sharing.
This past Sunday, after seeing an article where he would be appearing the December in a public comedy show, I phoned him to wish him well, only to receive no answer.
Today, 4th,, I read in the Star of his passing. He was a great man, among the finest I have ever had the privilege of knowing,
Carl Bosse
Green Valley
