Letter: The Library
As a happy user of the Pima County Library system, I take issue with the men who want the libraries closed. While the initial Covid system of bringing reserved books to the door worked well enough for those with access to computers to get reserves others weren't so lucky. Then the libraries reopened for all. I was among the first visitors to Woods, and I have returned three times since. Each time my temperature is taken, I'm given a sticker to limit my time, and I'm free to pick up my books and browse. Everyone is wearing masks; only a few people are in the stacks. The computers are being used, the librarians are there to help, and I happily take home my latest pile of books, thanking those loyal library staff who have figured out a way to balance safety and access. I suggest to the nay sayers that you use the curb side pickup if you are not comfortable, and leave the libraries to those who love them.

ANNE WARD

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

