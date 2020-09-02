 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Limits of Honor & Closing
View Comments

Letter: The Limits of Honor & Closing

Re: the Aug. 29 article "UA's greatest player says farewell to Olson, who put Cats on the map."

In Greg Hansen's column in the AZ Daily Star of 8/29/20 there were two paragraphs that caught my attention. Two former Lute Olsen players said they were planning to have a Zoom memorial service to honor Coach because they could not have a large gathering for his memorial service. Really! A man who had such a positive influence over many young men for several decades, can not have a memorial service because of the crowd size? Yet Floyd Gray had two very large memorial services with people (most did not know him) coming in from all over the country to attend. Perhaps the question should be 'What do we honor and respect; long term below the surface efforts that result in demonstrated positive outcome or sensationalism?" Too large a crowd? Bull.

Paul Boettcher

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News