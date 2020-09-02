Letter: The Limits of Honor & Closing

Re: the Aug. 29 article "UA's greatest player says farewell to Olson, who put Cats on the map."
In Greg Hansen's column in the AZ Daily Star of 8/29/20 there were two paragraphs that caught my attention. Two former Lute Olsen players said they were planning to have a Zoom memorial service to honor Coach because they could not have a large gathering for his memorial service. Really! A man who had such a positive influence over many young men for several decades, can not have a memorial service because of the crowd size? Yet Floyd Gray had two very large memorial services with people (most did not know him) coming in from all over the country to attend. Perhaps the question should be 'What do we honor and respect; long term below the surface efforts that result in demonstrated positive outcome or sensationalism?" Too large a crowd? Bull.
Paul Boettcher
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!