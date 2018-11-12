After another 20-mile bike ride on the Loop this beautiful Fall morning, I think it's important to continue to recognize the folks who made it happen. Chuck Huckelberry and his team did an outstanding job conceiving, planning, engineering and constructing this terrific asset for the citizens of Pima County. It's also nice to see the County's maintenance folks working hard to keep our investment in the Loop in great shape. We can run/walk/bike for over 100 miles and not deal with traffic! The past few months have been disappointing with all the negative political ads and articles in the media. As a counter to this, we as citizens should be outspoken and recognize significant accomplishments in public works projects like the Loop. As an engineering consultant, I have worked in the public sector throughout North America for over 40 years. These folks work hard for us and rarely get a pat on the back for services performed. Let's do it more often!
Larry Jentgen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.