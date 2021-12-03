Letter: The Loop

Re: Nov 30 article "The Loop" & Dec 1: I concur with the two writers of recent letters. I've ridden 25,300 mi. in seven years on the Loop. I've become increasingly nervous about the riders ( I call them Lance Armstrong types) who totally disregard anyone else's safety. I've now become a screamer of sorts at them. I do and will yell at them that "I forget that this is your personal race course". I quit contacting the County because all I get back is a form statement saying nothing. Now enter the fat tire electric bikes and other electric bikes that cruise along at how fast, 20 to 30 M.P.H. Suspect it will take another death or two for the County to act. Bruce Yost Northeast side.
