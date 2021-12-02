 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Loop
View Comments

Letter: The Loop

  • Comments

I agree with Tim Johnson's letter of 11/30, but feel there are factors which exacerbate the problem. First is the failure of most cyclists to warn walkers of their approach. Second are the signs telling pedestrians to walk on the far right-hand side of the trail, with the flow of bicycle traffic. Apparently, this is a "national standard" for trails throughout the country, but it defies common sense.

Pedestrians on roadways are supposed to walk facing traffic, enabling them to see approaching cars well in advance. I have walked the Loop the way the signs direct, and also the way I would on a roadway, and feel much safer doing the latter, because it gives me plenty of time to step out of the way. I will continue to do this until directed otherwise by an officer of the law. And if that ever happens, that will be my last walk on the Loop.

Ken Shearer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News