Letter: The Loop

I agree with Tim Johnson's letter of 11/30, but feel there are factors which exacerbate the problem. First is the failure of most cyclists to warn walkers of their approach. Second are the signs telling pedestrians to walk on the far right-hand side of the trail, with the flow of bicycle traffic. Apparently, this is a "national standard" for trails throughout the country, but it defies common sense.
Pedestrians on roadways are supposed to walk facing traffic, enabling them to see approaching cars well in advance. I have walked the Loop the way the signs direct, and also the way I would on a roadway, and feel much safer doing the latter, because it gives me plenty of time to step out of the way. I will continue to do this until directed otherwise by an officer of the law. And if that ever happens, that will be my last walk on the Loop.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
