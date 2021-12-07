 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Loop
View Comments

Letter: The Loop

  • Comments

I stay off the paved Loop! My time on the Loop has been along the Pantano Wash from Broadway east to Harrison. A third of the cyclists are quiet racers who did not slow down and I had to get out of the way. The rest of the riders were slower or louder or more friendly or rang their bell so I had time to get out of the way. From now on I walk on the nearby dirt jogging path. So the paved Loop is not really for walkers or joggers.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News