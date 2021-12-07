Letter: The Loop

I stay off the paved Loop! My time on the Loop has been along the Pantano Wash from Broadway east to Harrison. A third of the cyclists are quiet racers who did not slow down and I had to get out of the way. The rest of the riders were slower or louder or more friendly or rang their bell so I had time to get out of the way. From now on I walk on the nearby dirt jogging path. So the paved Loop is not really for walkers or joggers.
John Higgins
Southeast side
