Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.
This past Sunday an incident occurred to me which emphasizes the situation. I was on the path between Craycroft and Swan on the south side. I walk on the designated dirt trail whenever possible.
However, there isn’t always a trail, especially under the bridges and in narrower places. Those congested spots are plainly marked “slow” on the path, which means to me that bicyclists should slow down. In an area where the path makes an “S” curve an older (like me) couple on two bikes had to brake suddenly. He ran into her as she tried to avoid hitting me. A bicyclist tried to pass them when other oncoming bicyclists came rushing from the opposite direction.
The situation begs the question just who is the Loop meant for; do fast riding bicyclists own it?
Tim Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.