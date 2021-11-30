 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Loop
View Comments

Letter: The Loop

  • Comments

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

This past Sunday an incident occurred to me which emphasizes the situation. I was on the path between Craycroft and Swan on the south side. I walk on the designated dirt trail whenever possible.

However, there isn’t always a trail, especially under the bridges and in narrower places. Those congested spots are plainly marked “slow” on the path, which means to me that bicyclists should slow down. In an area where the path makes an “S” curve an older (like me) couple on two bikes had to brake suddenly. He ran into her as she tried to avoid hitting me. A bicyclist tried to pass them when other oncoming bicyclists came rushing from the opposite direction.

The situation begs the question just who is the Loop meant for; do fast riding bicyclists own it?

Tim Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid in Arizona

I recently saw the letter to the editor regarding the difference in covid related deaths in Arizona and Israel. We don't have to go that far a…

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ power sources

Coal is the largest CO2 emitter on the planet and the single biggest contributor to climate change and yet Arizona has 16 coal fired power pla…

Local-issues

Letter: Water Conservation

My husband and I dine out often, and are always seeing glasses of water left untouched on tables. I am wondering how we can get the local rest…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News