Letter: The loss of Supervisor Richard Elias
Richard Elias, family man, Tucsonan, Supervisor and friend has died. Because he was the sort of person and politician who always thought of himself as part of greater whole, I imagine there are thousands more out there, just like me, feeling a deep sadness for this sudden and terrible loss. I don’t remember exactly how we met; with Richard it was like you’d always known him. He was all about politics with a small “p,” putting personal trust at the heart of everything he did. It was empowering to work with him, which is uncommon in politics these days. He was a leader on a lot of difficult issues, because he listened to his conscience and he trusted that others would do the same. To his wife Emily and daughter Luz, my deepest sympathy. Thank you for generously loaning him to us all these years. His legacy of compassionate and courageous community-building will continue to inspire. Vaya con Dios.

Molly McKasson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

