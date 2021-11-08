 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Mines a come'n...
View Comments

Letter: The Mines a come'n...

  • Comments

I don't pretend to be a mining expert but worked for Magma Copper for 9 or so years. For those who have heard a bit about the Canadians and their mine, here are reminders:

There will probably be a number of open pits that can be seen for miles. Like Green Valley, the view is beautiful looking East and South, until you turn around.

Copper mining requires lots of water. Water runs South to North from the border. Don't you wonder where that water will be coming from? But it won't be coming here.

The copper ore won't be smelted nearby. Think Japan or China and how it will trucked and trained to the nearest harbor...think Mexico and the Gulf of California. Roads, train tracks, huge transportation issues to our South.

Is Tucson's economy prepared for its impact? More jobs, more money for the metro area. But, who is going to fill up the hole. Reminder- Green Valley views are beautiful East and South until you turn around.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspe…

Local-issues

Letter: Gosar and Riggs

As information about the Jan. 6 insurrection becomes clearer, it's obvious Paul Gosar and Andy Riggs, Republican Members of Congress, encourag…

Local-issues

Letter: No to 206

Tony Fines letter to the editor 10/31/2021, The writer references New Jersey’s recent minimum wage increase. New Jersey voters approved a rais…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News