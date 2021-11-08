Letter: The Mines a come'n...

I don't pretend to be a mining expert but worked for Magma Copper for 9 or so years. For those who have heard a bit about the Canadians and their mine, here are reminders:
There will probably be a number of open pits that can be seen for miles. Like Green Valley, the view is beautiful looking East and South, until you turn around.
Copper mining requires lots of water. Water runs South to North from the border. Don't you wonder where that water will be coming from? But it won't be coming here.
The copper ore won't be smelted nearby. Think Japan or China and how it will trucked and trained to the nearest harbor...think Mexico and the Gulf of California. Roads, train tracks, huge transportation issues to our South.
Is Tucson's economy prepared for its impact? More jobs, more money for the metro area. But, who is going to fill up the hole. Reminder- Green Valley views are beautiful East and South until you turn around.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
