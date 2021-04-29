Letter: The name says it all

"Cyber Ninjas"? Really? The Wikipedia article on "Ninja" states:
"A ninja was a covert agent or mercenary in feudal Japan. The functions of a ninja included espionage, deception, and surprise attacks. Their covert methods of waging irregular warfare were deemed dishonorable and beneath the honor of the samurai...."
"Cyber Ninjas"? C'mon Republicans. Overthrowing democracy should be a somber affair. Surely you could have gotten your chosen conspiracy theorist, Mr. Logan, to pick a less cheeky name for his mercenary enterprise.
George Timson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.