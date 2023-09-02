Re: the Aug. 16 letter "Common Courtesy"

According to the offended shopper she was "snarled at", "glared at", and disappointed not finding a "warm and fuzzy" employee at the checkout. Apparently, she expects the highest level of service delivered at the precise time she wants it and supplied in the exact manner which satisfies her taste of decorum.

To top it off, she didn't receive a "smile or thank you" from a cart collector in the parking lot when she offered to add hers to a growing chain of carts. She should try to do the same job on black asphalt in 100-degree weather and see if she can muster a smile.

Understaffed businesses and full of undertrained, underpaid workers trying to do their best. I make it a point to give them compliments and smiles. I end conversations with a heartfelt "Thank you". Recipients are usually surprised and grateful.

Common courtesy starts with customers. That's common sense.

Robert Robak

East side