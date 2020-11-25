 Skip to main content
Letter: The new funny pages (if it wasn't so sad)
Reaching the mid-point of my 7th decade, I do not always understand the humor found in today's comic sections. However, I have noticed more and more that I am amused by what I find in the Letters to the Editor. Today (Nov.12th) I find one letter from someone who thinks it is the Democrats who want a return to Middle Ages politics, not the current incumbent of the White House who refuses to believe that he has lost the support (if he ever had it) of the majority of the people in the country. I see another letter by someone who accuses Democrats of not liking low unemployment and a booming economy; not seeing that much of the opposition to the great orange-haired leader was based on his lack of moral character. A 3rd letter says it now the "Trumpers" turn to resist-- forgetting John Boehner's vow to make Obama a one-term president. The humor is out there--you just need to look for it.

Brian Johnson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

