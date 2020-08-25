Letter: The Number is not Enough...

As an avid newspaper devotee I look for information I can use. I am particularly interested in the daily diagram of the progress of the virus.
I see reports of tests, and more particularly, of deaths. However, those numbers are actually unhelpful!
Can't we be entrusted with the location of the persons who are tested, but more important of the general home area where deaths occurred? Were all the deaths on the Outskirts? Were all deaths in nursing homes? Were deaths spread all over the county or are they only in the inner city?
Trust us with this information and we can be much wiser in our choice of daily activities. Don't keep us in ignorance!
CHARLES H JOSEPHSON
Midtown
