Letter: The nutty AZ Republicans

Let’s see if I have this story straight. The Republican Party runs the State of Arizona. The governor and the statehouse are under Republican command. Both legislative houses function with the complete control of the Republicans.
So, tell me how a rag-tag band of recalcitrant disorganized, minority party Democrats outsmarted the entire Arizona Republican hierarchy. How in the world did the marginal Arizona Democrats set up a meticulously coordinated strategy successfully stealing the election for president by more than 10,000 votes? Yikes! Are Arizona Republicans that daft? Nutty maybe, but that incompetent?
The wacky Senate Republicans recount is a national comedy of errors. Once again, Arizona Republicans are a laughable lot in America. However, they did figure out a way to turn their imaginary recount into a fundraiser. Now that makes sense—Republicans and cash. How’s about we give them 11,000 votes, so Trump wins. What good would that do! Would all this Republican machination actually change anything, anything at all?
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
