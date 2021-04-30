 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The only option is G
View Comments

Letter: The only option is G

  • Comments

Would somebody please tell Steve Kozachik to shut up about the City's reputation with contractors and fiscal responsibility. He is partially responsible for this mess and has no room to talk.

Zoo management( with the City's help) decided they could take the best part of the best park in town for their own purposes. When they were called on it the Mayor and City Council wisely called a halt to reconsider. Not Kozachik. He and Shane Burgess of the Zoo must believe they are entitled and beyond reproach.

I believe the Zoo should not expand beyond its present boundaries. They have no right to steal precious green space in the desert from us.

The only option is G. We never voted to give them the park.

Robert McNeil, member of Save the Heart of Reid Park

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News