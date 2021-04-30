Letter: The only option is G

Would somebody please tell Steve Kozachik to shut up about the City's reputation with contractors and fiscal responsibility. He is partially responsible for this mess and has no room to talk.
Zoo management( with the City's help) decided they could take the best part of the best park in town for their own purposes. When they were called on it the Mayor and City Council wisely called a halt to reconsider. Not Kozachik. He and Shane Burgess of the Zoo must believe they are entitled and beyond reproach.
I believe the Zoo should not expand beyond its present boundaries. They have no right to steal precious green space in the desert from us.
The only option is G. We never voted to give them the park.
Robert McNeil, member of Save the Heart of Reid Park
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.