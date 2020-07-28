Letter: The Only Reform Candidate for Pima County Attorney

I, like many other Tucsonans, am extremely disappointed in the Arizona Daily Star for their endorsement of Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney. Change is needed in our neighborhoods and despite his claim as the true reform candidate, Mr. Mosher’s words are not backed by actions. He has sat on his hands as the second in command to the current County Attorney and failed to enact meaningful changes that might have solved the problems that have suddenly become so dear to him in recent months. Laura Conover has spent her career working for meaningful change in our community, whereas Mr. Mosher has spent his career sending a record number of our neighbors to prison. Instead of framing herself as the reform candidate in order to secure votes, Laura Conover is true in her mission to better the Pima County Attorney’s Office. She is the only candidate that will bring meaningful reform to our stale, dangerous, and unjust system.
Brannon Watters
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
