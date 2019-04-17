Today’s Opinion Page (April 16, 2019) is a wonderful, eloquent, broad range example of the value of the free press Daily Star. I am deeply moved by people’s passion and eloquence in expressing their respective views, all of which, once again, make me grateful that the Daily Star is dedicated to reporting local issues, local people’s views of those issues, as well as national columnists giving views I may not have considered. I find the opinion page exhilarating, fun, sad and provocative, to name a few. While i’m here, I also have to thank the Daily Star reporters for their in-depth coverage of local issues. They are phenomenal in giving a fair representation on complex local issues. Thank you Daily Star and please don’t pull this in-depth reporting!
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
