Letter: The Other Side of Zoo Management

I read the column by the Zoo's member of the board of directors and I was struck by how it sounds exactly like the press releases the Zoo put out during their campaign to take Barnum Hill from the public.
Sure I believe the Zoo does good things. The problem was the Zoo did a bad thing and made it worse by lying and trying to cover it up, all Management decisons.
The Zoo was caught and defeated. I believe the management should be disgraced and replaced.
Robert McNeil, member of Save the Heart of Reid Park
Midtown
