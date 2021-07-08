 Skip to main content
Letter: The Other Side of Zoo Management
I read the column by the Zoo's member of the board of directors and I was struck by how it sounds exactly like the press releases the Zoo put out during their campaign to take Barnum Hill from the public.

Sure I believe the Zoo does good things. The problem was the Zoo did a bad thing and made it worse by lying and trying to cover it up, all Management decisons.

The Zoo was caught and defeated. I believe the management should be disgraced and replaced.

Robert McNeil, member of Save the Heart of Reid Park

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

