Letter: The pandemic is still dangerous
Letter: The pandemic is still dangerous

Re: the June 7 article "COVID-related hospitalizations, ventilator use rising fast in AZ."

When the Governor dropped the COVID-19 restrictions while the number of cases were still increasing and didn't require masks and social distancing, I imagined Arizona was in for trouble. My fears were heightened when taking walks at Sabino Canyon and 95% of folks there seemed totally oblivious to the fact of the epidemic, very few masks, little social distancing. On Friday the parking lot reopened at Sabino Canyon and large groups of people where there with no social distancing and no masks. I had to keep a sharp eye to avoid people getting close.

Now, as completely predicable, I read in Tucson.com that the cases are spiking in Tucson and if the trend continues the ICUs may approach capacity.

Please, for the sake of us all, take the epidemic seriously: wear masks and keep social distance.

Randall Krause

Foothills

