Letter: The Part of No

I am beyond frustrated with our Republican-led legislature. Governor Ducey likes to brag about his 5.8-billion-dollar slush fund, as if that’s a good thing. It’s not. Rather than accumulating dust, those tax dollars should be used to improve the lives of Arizonans. Instead, this is what we have.

No money for much needed road repairs, resulting in potholes, blown out tires, unsafe driving conditions, and collisions.

No money for our public schools, depriving over a million students a well-rounded education, thousands of teachers a living wage, and hundreds of support staff funds to maintain our schools.

No money for programs to address homelessness, victims of domestic violence and adverse childhood experiences, substance abuse treatment and prevention, and crisis centers.

No money for healthcare, childcare, and elder care programs.

We must elect candidates who are willing to invest in a safer, well-educated, and healthier state. It’s time we say NO to the party of NO by voting them out of office.

Suzanne Mallamo

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

