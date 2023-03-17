Hypothetically, a student's parent or guardian with a valid concealed carry permit can bring a firearm onto school property (SB1331). This parent also recently purchased a silencer for a

handgun (SB1109). The parent avoids paying 10%

Federal Excise Tax on the purchase of the handgun and 11% FET on the

purchase of the silencer, extra magazines and ammo for the

weapon (HB2394).

The parent, already disgruntled that his child is attending an on campus

rally about, say, abortion or voting rights, lawfully enters the venue (SB1013)

and exercises his notion of free speech by firing on the rally.

The parent/shooter is able to make an undetected escape. Speeding away, the shooter runs a red light, hits a pedestrian and keeps going. Unfortunately, in this scenario the shooter's vehicle is not identifiable as it is unlawful to have photo-radar cameras in the traffic intersection (SB1234).

Sound farfetched? Some current Arizona GOP legislation could make it plausible if not possible. And this is the party of law and order?

Bryan Lane

Green Valley