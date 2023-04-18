Kudos to the letter writer from Green Valley who took the time to deconstruct the current ARIZONA GOP legislation in true CSI fashion. Next the dots between SB1092 championed by Glendale Republican Senator Anthony Kern State and Scottsdale Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin, need to be linked. SB1092 would prohibit the Arizona State Bar from sanctioning lawyers from filing groundless lawsuit brought in bad faith. Both Kern's lawyer and Kolodin have had Bar complaints filed against them for the practice. The SB1092 would also targets the Arizona Supreme Court by slashing its budget should it discipline an attorney.